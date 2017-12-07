Saif Ali Khan: It’s easy to think that people no longer want to see me in a film

Saif Ali Khan, who launched the first trailer of his upcoming film Kaalakaandi, has said he stays confident irrespective of the fate of films. Rangoon and Chef, starring Saif, failed to work at the box office this year.

A Mid Day report quoted Saif as saying, “It’s easy to think that people no longer want to see me in a film. But I don’t do that. I get my confidence back every time, irrespective of whether my film works or not. I’ll keep working and hopefully, things will fall into place.”

He was speaking at the trailer launch where he was accompanied by the film’s crew and cast. Talking about the failure of Chef, a remake of Jon Favreau’s film, the 47-year-old actor said, “I like Raj’s attempt. A director is my first audience. I think it was a little European in flavour, and the drama could have been a little more. I think he generally avoids drama. I think the palette of this film was a little western. I have also got a few good reviews, but then some things are really not in your control. I wish it had done better. But I think people like different kind of movies in India. I think they would have wanted to see more food, working in the New York kitchen or the high pressure job. I still think it was a good movie, and I enjoyed working in it. I don’t think it was even publicised correct. I didn’t see enough buzz around the film. I think people want to see big hoardings of the film, and maybe they would have liked it if I had promoted the film on Bigg Boss or Comedy Nights or something.”

Kaalakaandi is slated for a January 12 release. Saif also said a shift in the release date might be considered if Padmavati clashes with his film. “If Padmavati comes in [on that day], we will think of shifting our release date. I hope we don’t have to do that. Kaalakaandi is a film I am proud of,” he said.

He also said, he would like to see Padmavati and Kaalakaandi releasing on the same date: “It would have been nice to see Kaalakaandi releasing with Padmavati, as it shows that we have a film industry, which makes different kinds of movies. Recently, we saw Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing on the same day and both films did well. Personally, I feel it’s a good time to have films releasing alongside one another. But filmmakers are wary about it and you need to take that into consideration,” he added.

Kaalakaandi will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Kaalakaandi will hit the screens on January 12.

Follow @htshowbiz for more