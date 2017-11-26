Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara looks like Taimur’s twin in this throwback photo. See pics

Fans of Saif Ali Khan have made a collage of the star holding Sara Ali Khan when she was a baby and of him with son Taimur. With the two pictures side by side, Sara and Taimur look alike. They are even wearing similar outfits in blue and Saif is captured planting a kiss on their chubby cheeks.

The photo is being shared avidly online.

The picture of Saif with Taimur was taken while he was vacationing with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in Switzerland. Taimur has become one the most followed celeb kids on social media and that is even before he turns a-year-old. Taimur’s first birthday is on December 1.

Speaking about this, Saif had earlier said, “I’m worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There’s going to be pressure on him. Bad luck he’ll have to figure out himself.”

Sara is now 24-year-old and is all set to maker her debut in Bollywood. She is Saif’s daughter with first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple also has a son, Ibrahim. Sara is at present shooting for her Bollywood debut, Kedarnath, in which she will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

given the weather n terrain v shot in, this 1 turned out just right. thx 2 a grt team and the blessings of #lordshiva #kedarnath #smileday pic.twitter.com/6a5KJUlAiS — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) October 7, 2017

In the film, Sushant will be seen portraying the role of a pithu, who carries pilgrims to the shrine. Sara will play the role of a young woman, who will be accompanying a pilgrim to Kedarnath.

In an interview with Mid Day, Saif had explained how he encourages his daughter to make her decisions and said, “She simply came to me and told me that she is doing Kedarnath. We never discussed the script in detail, as I don’t think my opinion matters. Since it is her independent decision, she is happy to either fly with it or go down with it.”

