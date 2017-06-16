Saif Ali Khan unhappy about daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood dreams

Saif Ali Khan is not happy with his daughter, Sara Ali Khan’s acting aspirations. The 46-year-old, feels the profession is too risky and doesn’t want her to enter an unstable profession as a parent.

”Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn’t she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this?” Saif said in an interview with DNA.

He further added he is nervous about his 23-year-old daughter’s Bollywood career. “(I am) A little nervous. Fear is the most driving factor in the industry. I am not looking down on acting, it’s just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children,” he added.

Recently it was confirmed that Sara will be making her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, in Abhishek Kapoor’s film- Kedarnath. However, Saif did not play any role in helping Sara decide her Bollywood debut.

“No, I wasn’t involved in it. Look, I am there if she needs to ask or talk to me about anything. I know what she is doing and we talk about films just like we do about everything else,” he was quoted as saying.

