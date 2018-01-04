Saif parties with daughter Sara Ali Khan but where is Kareena Kapoor?

Sara Ali Khan, who is working on her Bollywood debut project, Kedarnath, was spotted partying with her dad Saif Ali Khan recently and the pictures from the bash will definitely warm up your heart. However, we did miss spotting Kareena Kapoor’s photos for the same bash.

Sara will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath that is scheduled to hit theatres on December 21 this year. In the film, Rajput plays the role of a pithu who carry luggage and old and infirm on their back to the mountain-top shrine. Kedarnath is Kapoor’s home production, with the filmmaker directing and co-producing the film.

In pictures that have gone viral online, Sara is seen wearing a thigh-grazing, high-shine leather skirt and over-the-knee boots. It was reportedly a Christmas get-together at Saif’s Mumbai residence. Check out some of the pictures:

#saraalikhan with her dad #saifalikhan A post shared by Dhamaal Post (@dhamaalpost) on Jan 3, 2018 at 6:26pm PST

#saraalikhan #saraalikhanpataudi Follow @bollywoodcurrent A post shared by Bollywood Update (@bollywoodcurrent) on Jan 3, 2018 at 8:25pm PST

Sara was recently spotted in a traditional avatar at the Mumbai wedding reception of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara in a charming Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga set at the Mumbai reception.

However, the one we are missing is the uber-stylish Kareena Kapoor. Stepmother to Sara, we are yet to see her photos from the Christmas party. Saif and Kareena are at present holidaying in Switzerland with their one-year-old son, Taimur.

Designer Manish Malhotra had shared photos of the couple on Monday where Kareena was seen in a floor-length black number that was mostly see-through, save for the sprinkling of embellishment along the bodice, and flashed her entire left leg with its thigh-high slit.

Our muse forever, #KareenaKapoorKhan looked beyond chic in this bespoke #ManishMalhotraLabel high-slit gown with a well-crafted combination of tulle, aged velvet and the most extraordinary embroidery art.@ManishMalhotra pic.twitter.com/o6pngkPLaa — ManishMalhotraWorld (@MMalhotraworld) January 1, 2018

Sara’s Bollywood debut is set for a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, where the star plays a dwarf. The first look, title and release date of Anand L Rai’s next directorial venture was announced earlier this week. Saif, meanwhile, had revealed in an interview to IANS that Sara always wanted to enter Bollywood. “I have seen her do a very funny advert when she was four and she’s been like this all along. There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying ‘This is what I want to do’,” the actor said.

The actor who had said initially that he wanted Sara to have a more academically-oriented career, added, “I think the girls in my family think this (Bollywood) is far more fun. Yes, perhaps it is.”

