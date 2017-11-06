Sairat remake: Jhanvi Kapoor, Ishan Khattar to start shooting in December

Director Nagraj Manjule’s 2016 Marathi film Sairat was a game-changer in many ways. The first Marathi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark showed the latent business potential of regional cinema.

The film starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar set a benchmark by winning prestigious awards at various festivals. Its unprecedented success probably caught Bollywood’s eye and now they are ready to shoot the remake of this Marathi blockbuster.

Sairat’s remake will be the launchpad for Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor with Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishan Khattar. It was previously reported that big pocket Bollywood producer Karan Johar has taken Jhanvi under his wing and will launch her with fanfare in 2018.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan has been roped in to wield the megaphone for the film. As per media reports, the film will go on floors in December this year.

Meanwhile, Ishan Khattar has already finished shooting for his part in acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. He is working with Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan in the film. The film’s international release date hasn’t been announced yet.