Sajid Khan: I’ve been my own censor in the last few years, I don’t indulge in double meaning humour

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has made several comedy films, but when it comes to drawing a line between his sense of humour and what he portrays on screen, he is cautious. “One has to be careful about the kind of content that’s shown in films or on television. Last three to four years, I am [being] my own censor [board]. There are so many times where I may share a dirty joke or laugh at one, but the due restriction has to be there in one’s head when it comes to the larger audience,” says Sajid, who has directed Heyy Babyy (2007), Housefull (2010) and Humshakals (2014).

About his personal choice, Sajid says that he doesn’t refrain from letting his hair down: “I don’t indulge in double meaning humour. Among close friends and family members, I say whatever I want to. But, as a filmmaker, I have my responsibilities, and I have to look at so many things at the time of finalising a script,” he says.

Besides being behind the camera, Sajid has also acted in sister Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Naa (2004). He also acted in Jhoot Bole Kawwa Kaate (1998). Ask him if he ever thought of taking up acting, and he says, “She [Farah] is my sister. Whenever she calls, I have to go. I was not really interested in becoming an actor. I was too busy on television, doing shows. I had a great time doing Jhoot Bole Kawwa Kaate. Sadly, it didn’t work well, because that was the era of David Dhawan and Govinda comedy films,” shares the filmmaker.

Follow @htshowbiz for more