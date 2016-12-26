Salman fans troll Twinkle for taking a dig at him, she has the perfect retort

Actor-columnist Twinkle Khanna is in the eye of a raging storm, and it is coming from the most unlikely corner: Salman Khan’s fans. The author of Mrs Funnybones got a taste a internet trolls after a “funny take” in her newspaper column on the much talked-about bachelorhood of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Not one to cowed down, Twinkle had the best repartee, one that silenced even the most vocal Bhai fan. After being trolled for hours on Sunday, she tweeted, “I write social, political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn.”

In her Christmas special column, the Bollywood actor mentioned Salman’s bachelorhood, exposing herself to the infamous army of ‘bhai-fans’ online. The column listed 10 ‘wackiest classifieds of 2016. One of them was for a ‘bride’.

In her column in Times of India, Twinkle Khanna made a tongue in cheek reference to Salman Khan’s marital status. (Yogen Shah)

Taking a dig at the Dabangg star, the classified sought a bride who is not very talkative, “as groom cannot tolerate any buck buck. Caste no bar.” Twinkle’s sign off for the ad said, “Contact Sultan@Bhaijaan.com”.

As expected, Salman’s fans went into an overdrive and started bombarding her. Take a look at some of the mean messages.

What is worse? @mrsfunnybones



Being single (like Salman Khan) or betraying your then Best Friend Shilpa Shetty and married her boyfriend ?? — Hazra ? (@h_hazra) December 25, 2016

@mrsfunnybones you are a flop actress and you are just a house wife of a man who only has affairs with young girls. Feel sorry for your fate — toltol (@raja62554440) December 25, 2016

@mrsfunnybones Hey u so called Funnybones,u don't have any friends in d industry, y r u destroying d friendship between Salman & ur hubby? — Rajdeep (@rajdeep_sarkar) December 25, 2016

@mrsfunnybones today I was unfollowing u I thought u r a gud woman but u r stupidity ki dukan how dare u 2 say sallu _|_ — shehzadamajeed (@shehzadamajeed1) December 25, 2016

And ‘Mrs Funny Bones’ couldn’t be least bothered:

I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 25, 2016

Interestingly, even Salman is now comfortable and talks about both his court cases as well as his bachelorhood. He even made jokes on his relationship skills (rather, the lack thereof) on a recent talk show with filmmaker Karan Johar. But that doesn’t affect the ‘dedicated fans’ ever, does it?