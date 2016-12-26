 Salman fans troll Twinkle for taking a dig at him, she has the perfect retort | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Salman fans troll Twinkle for taking a dig at him, she has the perfect retort

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2016 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Not one to run away, Twinkle Khanna gave it back to the trolls. (Yogen Shah)

Actor-columnist Twinkle Khanna is in the eye of a raging storm, and it is coming from the most unlikely corner: Salman Khan’s fans. The author of Mrs Funnybones got a taste a internet trolls after a “funny take” in her newspaper column on the much talked-about bachelorhood of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Read more

Not one to cowed down, Twinkle had the best repartee, one that silenced even the most vocal Bhai fan. After being trolled for hours on Sunday, she tweeted, “I write social, political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn.”

In her Christmas special column, the Bollywood actor mentioned Salman’s bachelorhood, exposing herself to the infamous army of ‘bhai-fans’ online. The column listed 10 ‘wackiest classifieds of 2016. One of them was for a ‘bride’.

In her column in Times of India, Twinkle Khanna made a tongue in cheek reference to Salman Khan’s marital status. (Yogen Shah)

Taking a dig at the Dabangg star, the classified sought a bride who is not very talkative, “as groom cannot tolerate any buck buck. Caste no bar.” Twinkle’s sign off for the ad said, “Contact Sultan@Bhaijaan.com”.

As expected, Salman’s fans went into an overdrive and started bombarding her. Take a look at some of the mean messages.

And ‘Mrs Funny Bones’ couldn’t be least bothered:

Interestingly, even Salman is now comfortable and talks about both his court cases as well as his bachelorhood. He even made jokes on his relationship skills (rather, the lack thereof) on a recent talk show with filmmaker Karan Johar. But that doesn’t affect the ‘dedicated fans’ ever, does it?

tags

more from bollywood

Recommended for you

<