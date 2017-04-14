Salman Khan all set to lead a galaxy of Bollywood stars to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is gearing up to witness a star-studded affair this weekend, wherein Bollywood superstars will descend on the island city for the largest Indian concert to ever take place there.

As a part of his Da-Bangg world tour, Salman Khan will headline the concert that will feature performances from celebrities like Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, who has starred in more than 80 Hindi films and has visited Hong Kong before, but never performed there, admitted to being “nervous” about the show.

His co-headliner Prabhudeva, who too has never performed in Hong Kong, said that he didn’t realize there were so many Indians in Hong Kong. “I know everybody is waiting for us, and we’re waiting to see them,” he added.

The event, which costs 2.8 million dollars, showcases 300 bags of props and costumes, a 150-people troupe, 70 dancers, 12 LED screens and 11 Indian stars. The performers will take up 102 rooms in the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, and will be ferried around in 55 cars. The bill for the entire event is being footed by Hong Kong’s Indian community, with one individual donor sponsoring 1 million dollars for the event.

The lineup also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, rapper Badshah and Manish Paul, who will emcee the event.