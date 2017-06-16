Salman Khan and Tubelight at Times Square: Will you help him find his brother?

Bollywood star Salman Khan is certainly going places: a poster of his upcoming film, Tubelight was seen at the Times Square, New York.

Salman Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani take an autorikshaw to Khan’s residence at Bandra, on June 13. (Photo by Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times)

Salman aka Laxman is seen seeking help in finding his brother Bharat in the poster of Kabir Khan’s directorial venture.

This is the first time when any Bollywood movie is being promoted internationally, at the Times Square. The intriguing poster on Times Square, New York is grabbing eyeballs and has raised the buzz among the fans on social media as they are seen posing in and around. The poster is embedded with UC News app that has been wooing online audiences with its unique format ever since its inception.

Is team Tubelight planning to lure Salman fans in New York with this unique promotional tour? It would be interesting to see what happens next in this international promotional stunt.

Starring Sohail Khan in a lead role, Tubelight also marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese star Zhu Zhu and will hit theatres on July 25.

