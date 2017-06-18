Salman Khan bonds with Tubelight child actor in new photo
Salman Khan posted another picture with the child actor from his upcoming film, Tubelights, Matin Rey Tangu.bollywood Updated: Jun 18, 2017 19:24 IST
As the release date of his upcoming movie Tubelight comes near, Salman Khan has become really active on social media for the promotion of the movie.
The 51-year-old actor has been sharing many behind-the-scenes photos from the movie with his fans.
Now, the Sultan star has shared another adorable photo from the film on Twitter.
He captioned the snap, “Bonding Bonding... #Matin @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @TubelightKiEid.”
In the snap from the woods, Salman and film’s child actor Matin Rey Tangu can be seen talking a walk while having a conversation.
Salman can be seen carrying a watermelon on his shoulder while walking and talking with the little kid.
The picture has over 385,000 likes.
Helmed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is based against the backdrop of the Indo-China war. The film is one of the most-awaited movies of the year and also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, who will be making her Bollywood debut.
The film is slated to release on June 23.
