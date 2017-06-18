Salman Khan bonds with Tubelight child actor in new photo

As the release date of his upcoming movie Tubelight comes near, Salman Khan has become really active on social media for the promotion of the movie.

The 51-year-old actor has been sharing many behind-the-scenes photos from the movie with his fans.

Now, the Sultan star has shared another adorable photo from the film on Twitter.

Bonding Bonding... #Matin @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @TubelightKiEid A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

He captioned the snap, “Bonding Bonding... #Matin @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @TubelightKiEid.”

In the snap from the woods, Salman and film’s child actor Matin Rey Tangu can be seen talking a walk while having a conversation.

Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Kem Cho, As-salamu alaykum 🙏 #Tubelight #Matin @TubelightKiEid A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Salman can be seen carrying a watermelon on his shoulder while walking and talking with the little kid.

The picture has over 385,000 likes.

Zhu Zhu, what a beautiful Lady!! #Tubelight #MainAgar @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @TubelightKiEid @sonymusicindia A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is based against the backdrop of the Indo-China war. The film is one of the most-awaited movies of the year and also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, who will be making her Bollywood debut.

The film is slated to release on June 23.

Follow @htshowbiz for more