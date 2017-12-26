Salman Khan celebrates Anil Kapoor’s birthday on sets of Race 3. See pics

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 61 recently, had a surprise celebration on the sets of his upcoming film, Race 3 and Salman Khan, who has joined the franchise with the upcoming film, was there to make it special.

“Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring? My birthday was made extra special by the Salman Khan Films and Tips teams! Thank you all for your love and wishes,” Anil, whose birthday was on December 24, tweeted on Tuesday. He also posted a photograph in which he is seen feeding a piece of cake to Salman.

Praising Anil’s passion and dedication, his good old friend Satish Kaushik tweeted: “Kapoor saheb shooting even on your birthday. That is the passion you have for your craft.”

To that, Anil wrote: “True words my friend! It was such a fulfilling day for me... All parties and celebrations aside, good and hard work is the best way to feel alive, don’t you think? Thanks for always thinking the best of and for me Satish Kaushik.”

Anil and Salman have had a good camaraderie, having featured together in movies like Biwi No.1, No Entry, Yuvvraaj and Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love”.

Salman Khan, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Wednesday, also received a gift from the Race 3 team. The actor was gifted with a Being Human T-shirt with wishes penned down by the team.

Race 3 marks Anil’s return to the Race franchise. The first two instalments of Race had Anil playing the role of a light-hearted police officer. Race 3 is being directed by Remo D’Souza, and is co-produced by SKF Films and Tips. The film is slated to release on Eid next year.

