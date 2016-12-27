Salman Khan celebrates birthday with family, friends. See pics

Bollywood star Salman Khan rang in his 51st birthday Tuesday with a grand celebration with his family members and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai.

The party was held Monday evening and photographs from the celebration made their way to social media. Looking dapper in a black shirt and formal pants, Salman was all smiles. He cut the cake with his nephew Ahil, son of the actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan ❤️ Thank you for this beautiful gift from #beinghumanjewellery ! It's your birthday and I got a gift! Yayyy! Stay happy and blessed forever❤️ A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

Gang at @beingsalmankhan birthday party😍 A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:25pm PST

D.I.S.C.O💃💃💃💃💃😂😂😂😂😂 A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

Others in attendance were Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Bina Kak, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Happy Birthday my heart #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #happybirthdaysalmankhan @beingsalmankhan A photo posted by NDNSP (Salman Khan) 😘😘😍😍 (@salmanyakturk) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

#happy birthday my darling my bhai my son .loads of love on your birthday .stay blessed always A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:48pm PST

For his birthday, Salman launched his much-awaited mobile app Being In Touch.

