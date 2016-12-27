Salman Khan celebrates birthday with family, friends. See pics

Bollywood star Salman Khan rang in his 51st birthday Tuesday with a grand celebration with his family members and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai.
The party was held Monday evening and photographs from the celebration made their way to social media. Looking dapper in a black shirt and formal pants, Salman was all smiles. He cut the cake with his nephew Ahil, son of the actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma.
December 26, 2016
Others in attendance were Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Bina Kak, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.
For his birthday, Salman launched his much-awaited mobile app Being In Touch.
