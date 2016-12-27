 Salman Khan celebrates birthday with family, friends. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2016-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Salman Khan celebrates birthday with family, friends. See pics

bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2016 14:03 IST
IANS
IANS
Highlight Story

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday Monday evening. (Colors)

Bollywood star Salman Khan rang in his 51st birthday Tuesday with a grand celebration with his family members and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai.

The party was held Monday evening and photographs from the celebration made their way to social media. Looking dapper in a black shirt and formal pants, Salman was all smiles. He cut the cake with his nephew Ahil, son of the actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Gang at @beingsalmankhan birthday party😍

A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

D.I.S.C.O💃💃💃💃💃😂😂😂😂😂

A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Others in attendance were Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Bina Kak, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Happy Birthday my heart #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #happybirthdaysalmankhan @beingsalmankhan

A photo posted by NDNSP (Salman Khan) 😘😘😍😍 (@salmanyakturk) on

#happy birthday my darling my bhai my son .loads of love on your birthday .stay blessed always

A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on

For his birthday, Salman launched his much-awaited mobile app Being In Touch.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<