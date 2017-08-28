Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Iulia Vantur at sis Arpita’s house. See pics

Bollywood star Salman Khan was a late entrant to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. A day after being spotted with Sanjay Dutt at a Mumbai Ganpati celebration, the Tubelight star attended the visarjan ceremony at the house of his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and the internet cannot get enought of his pictures.

Usually celebrated at Salman Khan’s flat at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, the family shifted their Ganpati to Arpita’s house this year. When asked about it, Arpita told DNA, “Actually, it becomes a little difficult for dad (Salim Khan) and mom (Salma Khan) because there are so many people coming in and they don’t get their space. For two days, there are people constantly in and out, and it’s a bit much for them. Last year, too, we talked about moving it out of Galaxy. This year we got this new house and so we decided to do the celebrations at our place.”

My Lil Man ❤️ A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

#ganpatibappa#decor#flowers#redwhite#chandeliers#opulence#chocolatemodak#dessertdisplay#floralwall#nestedinflowers#beautiful#blessed#overwhelmed#thankful🙏 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Salman, who is currently shooting Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif, was in attendance for the ceremony. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted at Arpita’s house.

Thank u @seemakhan76 for my lovely outfit. Green is my favourite colour #ganpati #celebration #indianwear #love #tradition # @razabeig remember the bangles!? 😘 A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

I hope u all had a happy celebration #ganpati #family #friends #love #share #moments #special #indiantradition #Thank u @seemakhan76 for my lovely outfit 😘❤️ A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

I love indian traditions and rituals #thejoy #love #blessed #ganpati #wisperoftheheart #share #grateful # Thank u @seemakhan76 for my beautiful outfit 🙏🏻 A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Brother Arbaaz, Sohail and mom Helen were present for the celebrations and Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi , Asha Parekh and Bindu , too, attended the ceremony.

@priyankachopra @madhuchopra Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

Ganpati bappa morya! Let the festivities begin! Outfit by @seemakhan76, chaand baalis by @maheepkapoor and juttis by @arpitamehtaofficial x @needledust ❤️ #sonastylefile A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Posing away @malaikaarorakhanofficial @amuaroraofficial @iamarhaankhan Ganpati celebration ! A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Aug 26, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

🙏🙏🙏🙏 ....#ganesha A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

All festive in my stunning @ashley_rebello at @arpitakhansharma Ganapati festivities ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #ahakzaistore A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

At Ganpati celebrations at Antillia .. with designer Gopi Vaid and her partner Arnaaz .. with us is also pretty little Smiti Dani my daughters classmate 😊😊😊 A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Actors Neelam Kothari, Anup Soni, Ragini Khanna and Shabbir Ahluwalia were also spotted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more