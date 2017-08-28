Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Iulia Vantur at sis Arpita’s house. See pics
A day after being spotted with Sanjay Dutt at a Mumbai Ganpati celebration, Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the visarjan ceremony at his sister's house.
Bollywood star Salman Khan was a late entrant to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. A day after being spotted with Sanjay Dutt at a Mumbai Ganpati celebration, the Tubelight star attended the visarjan ceremony at the house of his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and the internet cannot get enought of his pictures.
Usually celebrated at Salman Khan’s flat at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, the family shifted their Ganpati to Arpita’s house this year. When asked about it, Arpita told DNA, “Actually, it becomes a little difficult for dad (Salim Khan) and mom (Salma Khan) because there are so many people coming in and they don’t get their space. For two days, there are people constantly in and out, and it’s a bit much for them. Last year, too, we talked about moving it out of Galaxy. This year we got this new house and so we decided to do the celebrations at our place.”
Salman, who is currently shooting Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif, was in attendance for the ceremony. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted at Arpita’s house.
Brother Arbaaz, Sohail and mom Helen were present for the celebrations and Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi , Asha Parekh and Bindu , too, attended the ceremony.
Actors Neelam Kothari, Anup Soni, Ragini Khanna and Shabbir Ahluwalia were also spotted.
