Salman Khan celebrates mother Salma’s birthday with family. See pics
Dec 09, 2017 14:05 IST

Salman's 'khan-daan' never forgets to celebrate a happy occasion, like mother Salma's birthday. See pictures from the Friday function here.
Salman Khan and his family celebrated his mother Salma’s birthday on Friday with great gusto. Like any Bollywood family, this Khan-daan too has had its ups and downs. However, when it comes to celebrating a happy occasion -- be it a film’s success, birthdays or weddings -- the family comes out in full strength.
Salma Khan’s birthday on Friday was one such occasion. Celebrated at daughter Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, the birthday girl was wishes by her three sons -- Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, husband Salim Khan, Helen, Sohail’s wife Seema Khan and Malaika Arora, reports Indian Express.
Other than family members, many of their close friends too came in to wish Salim Khan’s first wife.
Earlier Arpita shared a picture of her son Ahil with Salma and captioned it: “Happy Birthday to the binding force of our house! We love you very much -- thank you for always spoiling me & always being there for me. Blessed to have the world best mom, I fight with u the most but I love you the most too.”
Also present were producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala and Jacqueline Fernandez. A special guest was Iulia Vantur, who many believe is the rumoured girlfriend of Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.
