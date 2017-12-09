Salman Khan celebrates mother Salma’s birthday with family. See pics

Salman Khan and his family celebrated his mother Salma’s birthday on Friday with great gusto. Like any Bollywood family, this Khan-daan too has had its ups and downs. However, when it comes to celebrating a happy occasion -- be it a film’s success, birthdays or weddings -- the family comes out in full strength.

Salma Khan’s birthday on Friday was one such occasion. Celebrated at daughter Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, the birthday girl was wishes by her three sons -- Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, husband Salim Khan, Helen, Sohail’s wife Seema Khan and Malaika Arora, reports Indian Express.

Other than family members, many of their close friends too came in to wish Salim Khan’s first wife.

Malaika Arora snapped as she arrives for #salmakhan #birthday #dinner at #arpitakhan #house #today #instafashion #malaikaarora A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Earlier Arpita shared a picture of her son Ahil with Salma and captioned it: “Happy Birthday to the binding force of our house! We love you very much -- thank you for always spoiling me & always being there for me. Blessed to have the world best mom, I fight with u the most but I love you the most too.”

Happy Birthday to the binding force of our house! We love you very much😘 thank you for always spoiling me & always being there for me. Blessed to have the world best mom, I fight with u the most but I love you the most too 😘 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Also present were producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala and Jacqueline Fernandez. A special guest was Iulia Vantur, who many believe is the rumoured girlfriend of Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

Friends ❤ @vanturiulia @jacquelinef143 @wardakhannadiadwala #iuliavantur #vanturiulia #love #mumbai A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@iulia_vantur_) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

Delhi tayar ho na we are on the way to meet you #dabanggtournewdelhi #redrocksentertainment #jlnarena #jaevents @thejaevents #sohailkhanentertainment A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:40pm PST

