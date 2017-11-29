Salman Khan clicks gorgeous pictures of Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif. See pics here

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were recently seen at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 in Goa, seem to be enjoying each other’s company as they gear up for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman clicked some gorgeous, close-up pictures of Katrina and the latter was elated to share those on her Instagram page.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina posted a minimal descriptor. The posts just said, “by” followed by a Tiger emoji. Salman reprises his role as Tiger in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Katrina has been calling him “Tiger" in her recent Instagram stories.

📸by 🐯 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:43am PST

📸by 🐯 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Ek The Tiger directed by Kabir Khan. The new film will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles (from the 2012 hit) as spies Tiger and Zoya. Tiger Zinda Hai has been shot in Abu Dhabi, Tyrol, Austria.

Katrina plays Zoya -- an elite intelligence agent -- who is an expert in hand-to-hand combat and is a gunslinger (an ace at using and slinging guns). For the action sequences, action coordinator Tom Struthers of Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises fame, was roped in.

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Zafar will collaborate again on Bharat, an adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It will be produced by Salman’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri. The film will be shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain and India and will go on floors in April next year.

Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit theatres on December 22.

Follow @htshowbiz for more