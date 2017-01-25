 Salman Khan collaborates with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kick 2? | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan collaborates with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kick 2?

bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2017 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan will start shooting for Kick 2 in 2018.

Don’t be surprised if we tell you that Salman Khan, by far the busiest Bollywood star, has no dates to spare till 2018. At least that’s what we infer after reports suggest that the star, who is currently shooting for Tubelight, has given Sajid Nadiadwala, director of his 2014 hit Kick, dates only next year to begin work on the film’s sequel.

If reports are to be believed, Khan couldn’t spare any dates for Nadiadwala this year because he’s busy with Tiger Zinda Hai and Tubelight. Nadiadwala is also busy with three of his projects this year: Rangoon, Baaghi 2 and Judwaa 2.

While Kick saw Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Salman Khan, the sequel is likely to have a new star-cast.

Salman has already delivered three hits after Kick: Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Rattan Dhan Payo and Sultan. And he would be hoping for a good show at the box office with Kick 2 as well.

