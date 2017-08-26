Salman Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood: Films that made Bhai everyone’s favourite

Actor Salman Khan, popularly referred to as the bhai of Bollywood, has reached heights of stardom and enjoys a crazy fan following. While many would remember the 1989 film, Maine Pyar Kiya as his debut in Bollywood, it was actually in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi when Salman first charmed the audience in a supporting role.

Since then, Salman has experimented with various roles — a lover boy, angry man, action hero and corrupt cop too — and he wooed fans each time he came on screen. His most popular screen name, Prem, which he has played in 15 films, remains etched in the hearts of his fans. This includes films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Andaz Apna Apna (1994) Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

As the actor completes 29 glorious years in Bollywood, we take a look at his journey and roles that made him a superstar.

Biwi Ho To Aisi - 1998

Bindu and Salman Khan in a still from Biwi Ho To Aisi

Salman made his debut in Bollywood as a spoilt rich brat in the film Biwi Ho To Aisi. He might have a supporting role in the film but he portrayed his character of Vicky with much confidence. The films starred actors Rekha and Farooq Shaikh in lead roles.

Maine Pyar Kiya - 1989

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in a still from Maine Pyar Kiya

This film marked Salman’s debut in a lead role and brought him his first success too. Playing the romantic hero in this Sooraj Barjatya directorial, Salman became an overnight heartthrob and his character of Prem was loved by everyone.

Saajan - 1991

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in a still from Saajan

The love struck boy Akaash Verma garnered attention from everyone. It was the first time in Saajan that Salman got to work with actor Sanjay Dutt, and the two later became close buddies. The love triangle between Salman, Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit added yet another hit in Salman’s kitty.

Andaz Apna Apna - 1994

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna

Considered as one of the cult films in Bollywood, this laughter riot starring Salman and Aamir Khan is best remembered for the comic timing between the two. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Karisma Kapoor and raveena Tandon in main roles, this remains one of the best comedy films in Salman’s career.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun - 1994

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in a still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

This family drama was Salman’s second biggest blockbuster on the big screen. The subtle love story between Prem and Nisha [portrayed by Madhuri Dixit] made the film run in theatres for many consecutive years.

Judwaa - 1997

Salman Khan in a double role in Judwaa.

Salman played a double role for the first time in Judwaa and 19 years on, a sequel to the film is also on its way to release soon. The story of twin brothers separated soon after their birth, had the right mix of emotions, comedy and action. The film also starred Ramba and Karisma Kapoor in lea roles.

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya - 1998

A still from the song Oh Oh Jaane Jaana, from Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna.

This film brought everyone’s attention to Salman’s shirtless avatar, which in a way became synonymous to him later on. The song Oh Oh Jaane Jana, where Salman strummed the guitar on the beach, shirtless, made his female fans go weak in the knees. The film revolved around the story of a college guy falling in love with a girl (Kajol) and following her to her home town and impressing her family.

Biwi No. 1 - 1999

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in a still from Biwi No 1

The film was based on an extra marital affair showing Salman cheating on his wife Karisma Kapoor and having a fling with Sushmita Sen. The revenge drama with a comical twist was directed by David Dhawan and also starred Tabu and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - 1999

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was a huge blockbuster at the box office. The film also created buzz because of the alleged relationship between the lead pair — Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The romantic musical drama brought positive response for Salman, who played the emotional part of Sameer in the film.

Tere Naam - 2003

Salman Khan in a still from Tere Naam

Salman Khan again made a style statement with his hairstyle in the film. The middle parting became a rage among youngsters and it was termed as, ‘Tere Naam haircut’. The film showed Salman as Radhe, who falls in love with a simple college girl.

Wanted - 2009

Salman Khan as an under cover IPS officer in Wanted

Directer by Prabhudheva, Wanted marked a second innings for Salman, who was otherwise going through a lean phase at the box office. With his punch line — Ek Baar Jo maine Commitment Kar Di, Toh Main Apne Aap Ki Bhi Nahi Sunta — the actor established himself on solid grounds as an action hero.

Dabangg - 2010

Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg

With his effortless acting and irresistible persona on-screen, Salman Khan’s character of police officer Chulbul Pandey remains etched in the minds of Bollywood buffs. The film also marked the debut of actor Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood.

Ek Tha Tiger - 2012

Salman Khan in a still from Ek Tha Tiger

The love story of a spy brought Salman, who played the role of Tiger, together with his then girlfriend Katrina Kaif on the silver screen. The action packed film broke box office records within a few days of its release.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 2015

A still from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

This was first of its kind role for Salman Khan, where his co-star being praised was not a diva from Bollywood but the seven-year-old girl child actor Harshali Malhotra. The film was high on emotional quotient and highlighted how an Indian citizen helps a Pakistani child return home.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 2015

A still from the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman reunited with his Maine Pyar Kiya director Sooraj Barjatya after a long gap. The family drama again had Salman in a double — Yuvraj Vijay Singh and Prem Dilwale. The film was made on a grand budget and also starred Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Sultan - 2016

A still from the film Sultan

Based on the life of a failed wrestler, the film was earlier said to be a lot like Aamir Khan’s Dangal but the box office records supported Salman’s role of Sultan Ali Khan and made the film one of the biggest hits in his career. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

