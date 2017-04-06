Salman Khan doesn’t interfere in brother Arbaaz’s professional space

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has rubbished reports that said his older brother, superstar Salman Khan, was helping him choose films. “They are just myths… not true at all,” says Arbaaz. “Salman doesn’t even know half the time what I’m working on. Sometimes, he only gets to know about a film of mine when the release date is close. We don’t sit down and discuss our professional lives with each other.”

The 49-year-old Arbaaz had bhai Salman as co-star in several films, including Hello Brother and the two superhit Dabangg movies that Arbaaz also produced. The reports in question claimed that Salman had a say in what choices Arbaaz made both as actor and producer. Not true, emphasises Arbaaz, stating firmly that Salman never interferes in his professional space.

“[Salman’s] work is easy to follow because he doesn’t do so much work,” says Arbaaz. “[About] my work, he might have an idea that I’m busy with something, but he wouldn’t know the details. He definitely doesn’t interfere in terms of taking charge of my career or what I’m doing.”

It’s different when Salman and Arbaaz work together on a film – not that bhai interferes, but he definitely wants details. “Then he wants to know everything,” says Arbaaz. “However, when I’m doing my own film, he’s like, ‘You are independent, you make your own decisions.’ It’s pretty much a sail-on-your-own-steam kind of thing,” he says.

Rumours of interference by big brother might rankle a little, but Arbaaz prefers to brush them off. “It’s a small thing. I know it’s not to be taken seriously. Everyone knows we are thick as thieves. We’re very close and we respect each other,” says Arbaaz. “Of course, Salman has achieved far more, and we’re really happy with that. As long as we keep doing whatever we like, it doesn’t bother us.”

