Salman Khan gets candid: I am nervous just about anything nowadays

It was a candid Salman Khan that the audience saw at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 (Nov 30-Dec 1), held in New Delhi. His frank replies brought forth quite a few laughs, even as the actor himself struggled a little with his sore throat, the result of a viral infection.

Beginning with apologising for his voice, the actor humbly declared that he was not “fit” to be on a platform that had speakers who were “so well-read and dignified”.

At the session, moderated by journalist Shekhar Gupta, Salman was asked about the debate on him being one of the most misunderstood actors. He replied with a smile, “For the last 25-30 years, I have been hearing that I am the most misunderstood person there is. Yeh misunderstanding kaise tees saal se ek aadmi kayam kar sakta hain? But, if someone is saying that you are misunderstood, that means he understood me. He [has] totally got it. Otherwise, how would they say I am misunderstood?” The reply was received with loud applause.

Afterwards, HT asked Salman if he enjoyed the summit session as much as the audience did. The actor said, “I don’t know about the audience, but I really did. I was really nervous; I did not know what Shekhar Gupta was going to ask me, but he was really kind with his questions, and I really enjoyed answering them.”

Dabangg Khan and nervous? Did we hear that right? “I am nervous just about anything nowadays,” he said. Isn’t that being rather too cautious, we asked. “Yes, I would rather be cautious than being sorry now,” came the reply.

On screen, however, Salman is ready to deliver what he is best known for – his Christmas release, Tiger Zinda Hai. The first thing he said about the film was that director Ali Abbas Zafar had “done an incredible job”, adding that the film would be a surprise for Indian viewers. “I think this is the first time that Hindi cinema audiences will see a film like this,” said Salman. “No matter how I [might] try to describe and explain [the film], you won’t get it till the time you watch it yourself.” Salman praised his co-star Katrina Kaif, his rumoured ex, saying “this is her best work”.

If the HTLS session made him nervous, a different kind of stage makes the actor happy. Da-Bangg – The Tour has already been to Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and England. Delhi will be one of the next stops. “It’s a tremendous amount of satisfaction performing in front of a live audience, more so when they enjoy it,” said Salman. But then, the very next moment, he revealed how during his first stage show in Delhi after Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), he actually forgot the steps and “stood there for a good three-four minutes”. No chance of that now.

In a career spanning almost three decades, Salman had seen enough and learnt a lot, he shared, adding that he was thankful to his family and fans for being there for him always. So, how would he sum up his journey so far? “I am here not to batao gyaan, I am here to entertain… That’s what I am going to do.” Well, that’s Salman for you.