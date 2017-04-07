Salman Khan is like my brother, we might do a Bollywood film together: Venkatesh

Telugu star Venkatesh, who had earlier worked in Hindi films such as Anari (1993) and Taqdeerwala (1995), feels it’s time he does a couple of good films in Bollywood.

“I am open to Bollywood offers right now. I don’t have to be a young hero there but given my age, I would love to explore strong mature roles. Personally I don’t have any preference, but I guess my recent film Guru (Telugu remake of Tamil film Irudhi Suttru , also remade in Hindi as Saala Khadoos) can act as a reference for Bollywood filmmakers. My look and performance in the film might give them an idea about the kind of roles I could be good at pulling off,” says Venkatesh, who turns 57 in December.

About working with Salman in a film, Venkatesh says that he would love to make a comeback with him in Bollywood.

“Salman is like my younger brother. Over the years I have become really close to him and his family. I enjoy the time we spend together talking. We have been discussing about working on a Bollywood film together for long. In fact, we had actually almost planned something sometime back but then things didn’t work out because we both got busy with work. But we have started talking about it again and maybe in a year’s time we will be able to finalise something. A good script will definitely bring us together,” adds the actor.

When asked why he didn’t do more films after Anari and Taqdeerwala, Venkatesh says that at that time, he was not looking at a career in Bollywood. “I was very young and had just started doing well in Telugu film industry. So when Bollywood happened, it required me to shift base to Mumbai. But I couldn’t afford to do that because my family was also here. You can’t put a foot here (Telugu film industry) and foot there (Bollywood) things don’t work, don’t work that way. A lot of them tried, be it Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan… but balancing work in both the industries isn’t easy,” he adds.

