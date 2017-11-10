Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez begin shoot for Race 3. See pics

Three years after Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starred in Kick, they are reuniting for Race 3. Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film saw the muhurat shot on Thursday and pictures from the event are already flooding internet.

Remo tweeted about the muhurat shot in Mumbai and wrote, “The biggest Race of my life begins:) #Race3Begins #Race3.” The shooting began at Mehbood Studios in Mumbai.

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films in the Race franchise and Remo D’ Souza will helm the third movie. The first two films featured Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. While Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

Salman makes his franchise debut with the upcoming film and is likely to essay his first ever negative character in the film. Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Remo are also new to the Race series. Jacqueline, who has featured in Race 2, will join the gang once again in Race 3.

Saqib also shared a picture from the sets. “A day most awaited! Mahurat of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25 @thedeol @remodsouza @RameshTaurani,” he tweeted.

