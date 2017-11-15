Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif have unspoken sizzling chemistry: Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar says stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s on-screen camaraderie is “sizzling”.

Salman and Katrina have paired up after five years of Ek Tha Tiger and have also shot a huge dance number for Tiger Zinda Hai. They shake a leg on the number ‘Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat.

“Everyone already knows that both Salman and Katrina have this unspoken sizzling chemistry on screen and what this song does is it exploits it in the most beautiful way,” Zafar said in a statement.

The track has 100 dancers, including trained ballerinas, hip-hop and Afro-dancehall dancers from Greece, France and Trinidad and Tobago.

“In Ek Tha Tiger, everyone had loved Salman and Katrina’s chemistry, so for us it was a challenge to push the envelope in terms of how they look and how the song is going to be. A lot of attention has been given in terms of their chemistry, how they are styled and the locations,” he added.

Zafar said Salman and Katrina are looking the best they have looked together. “We are absolutely thrilled about that,” he said.

