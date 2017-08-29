 Salman Khan looks fierce in latest Tiger Zinda Hai still. See here | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan looks fierce in latest Tiger Zinda Hai still. See here

Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, has a new director in Ali Abbas Zafar. The previous film was directed by Kabir Khan.

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2017 16:23 IST
Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens in December, 2017.
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently gave a sneak peek of Salman Khan from the sets of his upcoming Bollywood flick Tiger Zinda Hai.

The director took to Twitter to share an intense picture of the Sultan star and captioned it as, “For#your#eyes#only @tigerzindahai.”

Previously, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan director also offered a sneak peek into the preparations of the movie, captioning, “Action preparations in full swing @TigerZindaHai with #Tom Struthers and team :). Shoot stars tmrw . Nervous and excited.”

The film is the sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger.

The movie, which also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role, is slated to release on December 22.

