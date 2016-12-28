Salman Khan plans his first live concert in Australia, New Zealand

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to perform his first live concert in Australia and New Zealand.

DA BANG - The Tour, organised by the Chocolate Room, will have top stars such as Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Badshah, Manish Paul participating besides Salman.

The locations locked in for the concert are Melbourne, Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand. It will be held in April and May 2017.

Sources close to the event told IANS that there is a huge buzz around the event, considering it is led by Salman, who turned 51 on Tuesday.

“Salman is the most lovable (and) wanted Khan of Bollywood. Besides he has a magnetic charisma to draw the audience as a performer, a total entertainer with his trademark dance and dialogue deliveries,” Yaju Vaghela, the owner of Chocolate Room Australia said in a statement.

“We are confident that Salman Khan will mesmerise the audience in Australia and New Zealand,” Vaghela added.

On the film front, Salman is busy with Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

