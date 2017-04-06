Salman Khan’s family is very welcoming: Iulia Vantur

Romanian actor-TV host Iulia Vantur is often spotted in family pictures of her rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan and the most recent was the superstar’s nephew Ahil’s first birthday celebration in Maldives. Recently, media hounded her about the appearances and while she kept mum on her relationship, she did heap praises on the Khan family.

Iulia is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan.

A Mid Day report quoted Iulia as saying, ““The Khan family is so beautiful. I really admire them; they are united and welcoming. Their doors are always open for everyone.”

When asked about Salman, she told the tabloid, “It should be private. I understand the curiosity and am used to it.”

Read more

On Ahil’s first birthday on March 30, the family — including Salman, his younger brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma — gathered for a holiday shindig that was just as Khan-tastic as you’d expect. Iulia was also spotted in the pictures that surfaced online.

A post shared by Salman Khanᵀᵘᵇᵉˡᶦᵍʰᵗ (@devoteeofsalman) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more