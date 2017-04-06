 Salman Khan’s family is very welcoming: Iulia Vantur | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan’s family is very welcoming: Iulia Vantur

Recently, media hounded Iulia Vantur about her appearances in family pictures of Salman Khan and while she kept mum on her relationship, she did heap praises on the Khan family.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2017 13:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur is currently shooting for her next single with Himesh Reshammiya.

Romanian actor-TV host Iulia Vantur is often spotted in family pictures of her rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan and the most recent was the superstar’s nephew Ahil’s first birthday celebration in Maldives. Recently, media hounded her about the appearances and while she kept mum on her relationship, she did heap praises on the Khan family.

Iulia is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan.

A Mid Day report quoted Iulia as saying, ““The Khan family is so beautiful. I really admire them; they are united and welcoming. Their doors are always open for everyone.”

When asked about Salman, she told the tabloid, “It should be private. I understand the curiosity and am used to it.”

Read more

On Ahil’s first birthday on March 30, the family — including Salman, his younger brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma — gathered for a holiday shindig that was just as Khan-tastic as you’d expect. Iulia was also spotted in the pictures that surfaced online.

