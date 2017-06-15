Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira to star in a short film
Shweta Rohira, who was married to actor Pulkit Samrat, will share screen space with actors Kitu Gidwani and Kanwaljit Singh in a short film titled Parineeti.
Actor Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira will soon make her foray into showbiz . Shweta, who has been in news for her separation from actor Pulkit Samrat, will feature in a short film titled Parineeti, in which she’s bagged the lead role. Talking about the film, she says, “The story revolves around the relationship between a couple. It also talks about the importance of being together and working together to keep the relationship happy and joyful.”
Asked why she chose to make her acting debut with a short film rather than a feature film, Shweta says she felt it was the perfect launchpad for her. “Though I was getting offers for films and television shows, I was not sure of my own strength and capabilities. But when this short film came my way, I loved the script as I could connect with my character. There was no way I could let this go,” she says. About her character in the film, she says, “I play a modern girl who understands the importance of family and relationships.”
Shweta, who will share screen space with seasoned actors such as Kitu Gidwani and Kanwaljit Singh, says it was a pleasure to work with them. “It was a mind blowing experience as this was the first time I was facing the camera. Thanks to Kanwaljit sir and my director-producer Sunil Thadani, I was comfortable and was able to play my character well,” adds Shweta.
