Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira to star in a short film

Actor Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira will soon make her foray into showbiz . Shweta, who has been in news for her separation from actor Pulkit Samrat, will feature in a short film titled Parineeti, in which she’s bagged the lead role. Talking about the film, she says, “The story revolves around the relationship between a couple. It also talks about the importance of being together and working together to keep the relationship happy and joyful.”

Asked why she chose to make her acting debut with a short film rather than a feature film, Shweta says she felt it was the perfect launchpad for her. “Though I was getting offers for films and television shows, I was not sure of my own strength and capabilities. But when this short film came my way, I loved the script as I could connect with my character. There was no way I could let this go,” she says. About her character in the film, she says, “I play a modern girl who understands the importance of family and relationships.”

Shweta will feature alongside actor Kanwaljit Singh in the film.

Shweta, who will share screen space with seasoned actors such as Kitu Gidwani and Kanwaljit Singh, says it was a pleasure to work with them. “It was a mind blowing experience as this was the first time I was facing the camera. Thanks to Kanwaljit sir and my director-producer Sunil Thadani, I was comfortable and was able to play my character well,” adds Shweta.

