Salman Khan’s Sultan to be screened at Shanghai film fest

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Sultan has been lined up for a showcase at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival. The gala is to be held June 17-26.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday, “‘Sultan’ will be showcased at 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.”

A sports drama, the movie features Salman in the role of a wrestler and is he paired with Anushka Sharma. For now, Zafar is busy working on his new film Tiger Zinda Hai, which features Salman again.