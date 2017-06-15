 Salman Khan’s Sultan to be screened at Shanghai film fest | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan’s Sultan to be screened at Shanghai film fest

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday, “‘Sultan’ will be showcased at 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.”

Jun 15, 2017
Salman Khan
Salman Khan and Mouni Roy had an interesting moment on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 when the TV actor visited the show as a guest.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Sultan has been lined up for a showcase at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival. The gala is to be held June 17-26.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday, “‘Sultan’ will be showcased at 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.”

A sports drama, the movie features Salman in the role of a wrestler and is he paired with Anushka Sharma. For now, Zafar is busy working on his new film Tiger Zinda Hai, which features Salman again.

