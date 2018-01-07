Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai all set to cross Rs 500 crore, is only the seventh film ever to achieve this record

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai continues its golden run at the box-office, as the movie is all set to enter the Rs 500-crore club.

According to Box Office India, Tiger Zinda Hai has almost reached Rs 500 crore mark, having reached the mark during its 15-day run. The film is an action-thriller, full of stunts and action sequences.

A sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan reprises the role of a RAW agent and Katrina Kaif returns as an ISI agent.

While most characters were seen in the original film, a new mission in which the duo must rescue nurses from a hostage situation is the central plot this time around.

The flick is Salman’s second release of 2017 after Tubelight, which could not attract audiences in large numbers.

Tiger Zinda Hai will be the seventh film to enter the 500-crore club after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dhoom 3.

