Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai all set to cross the Rs 200 cr mark within a week

In Tiger Zinda Hai, Bollywood has finally found the film it was waiting for in 2017 to end a bad mood at the box office. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s film is ruling the box office. So far, it has earned more than Rs 190 crore at the ticket window. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says that the movie will soon be crossing the Rs 200-crore mark.

#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2017

The movie, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, has so far minted Rs 190.62 crore at the domestic box office.

Previously, at an event, the 52-year-old actor praised his co-star Katrina, saying that this movie is her best work and director Ali Abbas Zaffar has done an incredible job as the film would be a surprise for viewers.

The movie, which revolves around a plot that Indian RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya reunite after eight years to rescue captured nurses by the ISIL, released on December 22.