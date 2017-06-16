Salman Khan’s Tubelight: Meet Chinese actor Zhu Zhu in new song Main Agar

The buzz around Salman Khan’s Eid release, Tubelight, is getting stronger with each day. One by one, the makers are introducing us to the key characters in the film, and now it’s the turn of Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, who plays a very important role in the film.

A few days ago at a press event, Salman Khan joked about how Pritam hasn’t given him all the songs he promised for Tubelight. Since then they have released three new songs: Tinka tinka, Naach meri jaan and the latest Main agar.

The third arrived on YouTube late on Thursday night and is more like the introductory song for Zhu Zhu.

It shows a pure-hearted Salman Khan mingling well with a kid and Zhu Zhu despite not knowing their language. He does everything in his capacity to make the kid happy and wins Zhu Zhu’s heart in the process.

Composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the soulful number marks the return of Atif Aslam’s Midas touch to Bollywood. His voice has made it a song with repeat value.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight will also feature Sohail Khan in a pivotal role.