Salman Khan shares first look of Race 3, does he look like a negative character?

Salman Khan on Monday shared his first look from the upcoming action sequel, Race 3. He captioned the picture simply, “.... and Race3 begins.” The first trailer for the star’s December release Tiger Zinda Hai was released last week.

In the new picture, Salman is seen glaring at the camera, pointing a gun in the audience’s direction. He also appears to be wearing a uniform of some sort, and a badge is visible on his breast pocket. The film’s shoot began last week at Mumbai’s Mehboob studios. The film marks the reunion of stars Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez, who previously appeared opposite each other in 2014’s Kick.

.... and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films in the Race franchise and Remo D’ Souza will helm the third movie. The first two films featured Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. While Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

Salman makes his franchise debut with the upcoming film and is likely to essay his first ever negative character in the film. Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Remo are also new to the Race series. Jacqueline, who has featured in Race 2, will join the gang once again in Race 3.

The film’s release will clash with Aishwarya Rai’s Fanney Khan on Eid 2018.

