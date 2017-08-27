 Salman Khan shares weekend treat for fans: An ad with Katrina Kaif. Watch video | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan shares weekend treat for fans: An ad with Katrina Kaif. Watch video

Salman Khan and Katrina have shot a Eid special video for a brand advertisement and the Tubelight star shared the video calling it his “Eid special treat” for fans. The duo will soon be seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai.

bollywood Updated: Aug 27, 2017 10:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, Ekk Tha Tiger, Yuvvraj and Partner and will soon be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai.
His Eid-ul-Fitr release, Tubelight, tanked at the box office but Salman Khan is ready with another gift for fans this Eid-al-Adha: a video ad. The Bollywood star shared the advertisement, also featuring Katrina Kaif, on Instagram.

Shot for the fashion brand Splash, the video shows Salman flying a paper plane aimed at Katrina. When it reaches the Bang Bang star, who is sitting on a film set, she shows us ‘Eid Mubarak’ written on the paper. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This Eid a special treat from Splash for all my fans in the Middle East.”

This Eid a special treat from Splash for all my fans in the Middle East.

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman and Katrina are all set to begin the post-production of their upcoming film - Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s hit, Ekk Tha Tiger. The 2012 film traced the relationship between a RAW agent (Salman) and an ISI agent (Katrina), and made Rs 198 crore at the domestic box office.

Both Salman and Katrina desperately need a hit. While Katrina has had a string of flops, Salman’s last venture (Tubelight) proved to be a box office disaster.

Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for a 2018 release.

