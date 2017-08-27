Salman Khan shares weekend treat for fans: An ad with Katrina Kaif. Watch video

His Eid-ul-Fitr release, Tubelight, tanked at the box office but Salman Khan is ready with another gift for fans this Eid-al-Adha: a video ad. The Bollywood star shared the advertisement, also featuring Katrina Kaif, on Instagram.

Shot for the fashion brand Splash, the video shows Salman flying a paper plane aimed at Katrina. When it reaches the Bang Bang star, who is sitting on a film set, she shows us ‘Eid Mubarak’ written on the paper. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This Eid a special treat from Splash for all my fans in the Middle East.”

This Eid a special treat from Splash for all my fans in the Middle East. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Salman and Katrina are all set to begin the post-production of their upcoming film - Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s hit, Ekk Tha Tiger. The 2012 film traced the relationship between a RAW agent (Salman) and an ISI agent (Katrina), and made Rs 198 crore at the domestic box office.

Both Salman and Katrina desperately need a hit. While Katrina has had a string of flops, Salman’s last venture (Tubelight) proved to be a box office disaster.

Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for a 2018 release.

