Salman Khan to go bad in Race 3, this is the first time he will play a grey character

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has already confirmed that she is working along with Salman Khan in Race 3. Reports now claim that the Tubelight star may essay a grey character in the upcoming film that will be third in the series.

A Pinkvilla report claimed Salman will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. “Yes Salman’s character is completely grey in Race 3 and it’s an extremely slick, stylish and exciting one – something he has not done before. The Race franchise always has grey characters in them – we are just continuing with that. Like Saif (Ali Khan) in Race or Race 2,” it quoted producer Ramesh Taurani as saying.

While Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report, this will be the first time Salman will be seen in a role that is not in-your-face positive and morally right. Whether it is his corrupt onscreen cop in Dabangg or a thief in Kick, the choices of Salman’s heroes are always justified in the movies.

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films in the Race franchise and Remo D’ Souza will helm the third movie. The first two films featured Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. While Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

Earlier, talking about Race 3, Saif had said, “Ramesh ji told me about this last year that he wants to make Race 3 but as a new movie, with a new cast. We spoke about it and I love Ranesh ji. Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck. But I haven’t been approached.”

