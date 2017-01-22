Salman Khan to Zaira Wasim: Here are our top 5 entertainment stories of the week

Bigg Boss’ Swami Om hogged headlines all through between January 15 and 21 with his melodrama and sensational accusations against the reality show’s celebrity host Salman Khan.

But he was not the only one who made news last week: Zaira Wasim, who played Geeta in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, posted an ‘apology’ on her Facebook page and it went viral on the social media. The 16-year-old deleted it soon after, but by then it had given enough fodder for all those fighting for freedom of speech. Amid all this clamour, the buzz around the big box office clash of this week, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, only became shrill over the week. And yes, we also had Deepika Padukone’s much hyped Hollywood debut xXx – Return Of Xander Cage in India last week.

Still think it was not a dramatic week? This list is endless. Here are our pick of the top five entertainment stories from last week.

1. Salman Khan shared his old picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, and we were sure that you won’t be able to recognise the Kaabil hero in this one. You proved us right by making it our top read story this week.

Read: Can you recognise Hrithik Roshan in the picture Salman Khan tweeted?

2. In his biography An Unsuitable Boy, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that he did not speak to Kareena Kapoor for more than nine months. Why? Well, this was our story.

Read: My first problem was with Kareena, she asked for too much money: Karan Johar

3. Vin Diesel, who was already a big Hollywood star in India after Fast And Furious 7, came here and conquered hearts. His film xXx – Return Of Xander cage released in India before the world.

Read: xXx Return of Xander Cage movie review: Fuelled by the Fast & Furious Vin Diesel

4. You remember the shy girl Priyanka from MS Dhoni biopic. She posed for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and the whole world went crazy over stylish photoshoot.

Read: MS Dhoni star Disha Patani goes topless for Dabboo Ratnani calendar. See pics

5. Kashmiri girl, Zaira Wasim, suddenyly found herself in the middle of a controversy when she posted an apology letter on Facebook over her meeting with Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Read: Dangal’s Zaira Wasim posts apology, deletes it, Twitter erupts in her support