Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood celebs at Star Screen Awards 2017. See pics

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhaskar, along with several others, attended the Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on Sunday.

Nitesh Tiwari was given the Best Director award for his Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. Irrfan Khan took the Best Actor award for Hindi Medium, while Vidya Balan bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for Tumhari Sulu. Neha Dhupia also bagged Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Tumhari Sulu and Rajkummar Rao bagged two awards at the event - the Best Actor (Critics’) award for Newton and the Best Supporting Actor for Bareilly Ki Barfi. His film, Newton, India’s entry for Oscar nominations this year, also bagged the Best Film Award.

Best Actor #NEWTON, Best Supporting Actor #BAREILLYKIBARFI, Best Film #NEWTON #StarScreenAwards2017. Thank you team Newton and team Bareilly Ki Barfi. Thank you all you wonderful people for giving us so much love. GRATITUDE 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who was recently seen in Secret Superstar, also made an appearance at the event.

Salman also talked about his upcoming film opposite Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai. “It is not good to fight, but always good to romance,” he said when asked about the latest song from the movie, Dil Diyan Gallan.

Madhuri stunned fans in an ochre golden saree by Manish Malhotra while Vidya Balan also looked gorgeous in a saree.

The event also saw Madhuri groove alongside Varun on the remixed version of her popular song, Tamma Tamma. The remixed version was used for Varun’s recent film, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

#starscreenawards2017 @varundvn A post shared by VARUN DHAWAN Biggest fan😍😍😍😍😍😍 (@mallikgitanjali) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

Swara looked gorgeous in a white and black gown.

Shamita Shetty was also in attendance.

Check out more pics from the grand event:

Did my first ever hosting gig for #StarScreenAwards2017 wearing @manishmalhotra05 ❤️ Outfit @mmalhotraworld Jewellery @aurellebyleshnashah @anmoljewellers Styled by @aasthasharma612,assisted by @aditiagrawal12 Makeup by @sonicsmakeup Hair by @hairbypriyanka A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

#starscreenawards2017 A post shared by Bollywood divas (@divas_bollywood) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

#starscreenawards2017 A post shared by Bollywood divas (@divas_bollywood) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

