Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood celebs at Star Screen Awards 2017. See pics

Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood celebs at Star Screen Awards 2017. See picsbollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 11:35 IST
Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Rekha donned gorgeous sarees at Star Screen Awards 2017 on Sunday.(Instagram)
Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhaskar, along with several others, attended the Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on Sunday.
Nitesh Tiwari was given the Best Director award for his Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. Irrfan Khan took the Best Actor award for Hindi Medium, while Vidya Balan bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for Tumhari Sulu. Neha Dhupia also bagged Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Tumhari Sulu and Rajkummar Rao bagged two awards at the event - the Best Actor (Critics’) award for Newton and the Best Supporting Actor for Bareilly Ki Barfi. His film, Newton, India’s entry for Oscar nominations this year, also bagged the Best Film Award.
Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who was recently seen in Secret Superstar, also made an appearance at the event.
Salman also talked about his upcoming film opposite Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai. “It is not good to fight, but always good to romance,” he said when asked about the latest song from the movie, Dil Diyan Gallan.
Madhuri stunned fans in an ochre golden saree by Manish Malhotra while Vidya Balan also looked gorgeous in a saree.
@manishmalhotra05's Classic Ochre Gold Saree With the ArtWork of SelfRoses ,Pearls and Sparkling Stones on the Top worn with the Saree making a Very Glamourous Statement .....gorgeous on @madhuridixitnene #madhuridixit in #manishmalhotralabel #saree #ochre #Gold #Classic #Glamorous #timeless #manishmalhotraworld #madhuridixit #styling @stylebyami #starscreenawards2017 @mmalhotraworld #manishmalhotrasaree
Goddess in Gold @balanvidya for #starscreenawards2017 wearing @raw_mango Earring by @narayanjewels Ring and Bracelet by @anmoljewellers Potli by @aloha_by_ps Hair by @the.mad.hair.scientist Make up by @shre20 Styled by @who_wore_what_when Styling assistant @d.shubham_j Photographed by @omkarchitnis assisted and edited by @sumit_ghag #womenswear #womenstyle #womensfashion #womensjewellery #womensweardaily #instafashion #instastyle #fashionwear #art #beauty #fashionshoot #fashionshooting #fashionstyling #fashionstyle #bollywoodstyle #bollywood #indianjewellery #stylediary #vidyabalan #celebrity #celebritystyle #celebritystylist #rawmango #sanjaygarg
The event also saw Madhuri groove alongside Varun on the remixed version of her popular song, Tamma Tamma. The remixed version was used for Varun’s recent film, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.
#starscreenawards Here is the glimpse of the performance of Varun Dhawan! Varun and Madhuri together😍😻 They rocked the stage with their moves😘 . . . . . . #varundhawan #BollywoodMovies #Bollywood #indianactor #instagram #like4like #TeamVarunDhawanArmy #madhuridixit #STARSCREENAWARDS2017 #salmankhan #latest
Swara looked gorgeous in a white and black gown.
Shamita Shetty was also in attendance.
#Repost @shamitashetty_official (@get_repost) ・・・ All ready for the Screen Awards wearing my favourite @manishmalhotra05 saree , ❤️🎀#shimmer #tassels #glam #sareelove #style #fashion #stylediary #instaglam #starscreenawards2017 @mmalhotraworld #timeless #glamour #pearls #feathers #manishmalhotrasaree
Check out more pics from the grand event:
I wanna say so much!!! @sureshtriveni @balanvidya Mom ( @babsdhupia ) Dad you knew before I or the world did ki #MainKarSaktiHai!! Believe in your dreams People!! You don’t need godfathers. You just need God. Waheguru 🙏🏼 thank you #starscreenawards for giving me this huge honour of best supporting actor for #tumharisulu ... gosh! I’m still shaking with excitement 😇🙌 this ones for team @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @manavkaul @priyagupta999 @tseries.official @ellipsisentertainment #vijaymorea @mymalishka
Follow @htshowbiz for more