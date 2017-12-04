 Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood celebs at Star Screen Awards 2017. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood celebs at Star Screen Awards 2017. See pics

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Rekha donned gorgeous sarees at Star Screen Awards 2017 on Sunday.

Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Rekha donned gorgeous sarees at Star Screen Awards 2017 on Sunday.(Instagram)

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhaskar, along with several others, attended the Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on Sunday.

Nitesh Tiwari was given the Best Director award for his Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. Irrfan Khan took the Best Actor award for Hindi Medium, while Vidya Balan bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for Tumhari Sulu. Neha Dhupia also bagged Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Tumhari Sulu and Rajkummar Rao bagged two awards at the event - the Best Actor (Critics’) award for Newton and the Best Supporting Actor for Bareilly Ki Barfi. His film, Newton, India’s entry for Oscar nominations this year, also bagged the Best Film Award.

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who was recently seen in Secret Superstar, also made an appearance at the event.

Salman also talked about his upcoming film opposite Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai. “It is not good to fight, but always good to romance,” he said when asked about the latest song from the movie, Dil Diyan Gallan.

Madhuri stunned fans in an ochre golden saree by Manish Malhotra while Vidya Balan also looked gorgeous in a saree.

The event also saw Madhuri groove alongside Varun on the remixed version of her popular song, Tamma Tamma. The remixed version was used for Varun’s recent film, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

#starscreenawards2017 @varundvn

A post shared by VARUN DHAWAN Biggest fan😍😍😍😍😍😍 (@mallikgitanjali) on

Swara looked gorgeous in a white and black gown.

Shamita Shetty was also in attendance.

Check out more pics from the grand event:

#starscreenawards2017

A post shared by Bollywood divas (@divas_bollywood) on

#starscreenawards2017

A post shared by Bollywood divas (@divas_bollywood) on

