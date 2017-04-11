Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to star opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan?

He is credited for having introduced her to Bollywood and securing big films for her in the initial years of her career. Now, after having allegedly dating and breaking up with Katrina Kaif years ago, Salman Khan is working with her on his next project, Tiger Zinda Hai. However, if reports are to be believed, his benevolence towards her is not over yet: Rumours suggest that he has recommended Katrina’s name for Aamir Khan’s next - Thugs of Hindostan.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger Zinda Hai.

A Bollywoodlife report claimed Tuesday that Salman has recommended Katrina for the film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. “Salman wants Katrina to play the heroine opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan and hence, he gave her name as a suggestion to the production house. He has already put in a word as he feels that Thugs will be the perfect film for Katrina to be in after Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films will obviously give a boost to her career and that’s what the actor wants. However, everything now lies in the hands of Aditya Chopra and Aamir Khan, who will decide on which actress will be a part of the movie,” it quoted a source as saying.

Read more

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya (of Dhoom fame), Thugs of Hindostan is set for a Diwali 2018 release.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina are shooting for Ali Abbaz Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai - a sequel to their 2012 hit Ekk Tha Tiger. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 22, 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more