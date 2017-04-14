Salman Khan with Playboy model Ronja Forcher on sets of Tiger Zinda Hai

Bollywood star Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Katrina Kaif and pictures from the sets keep appearing online. The latest picture from the sets of this Abbas Ali Zafar film, however, has shocked and surprised his fans.

Salman is seen posing with Austrian actor and Playboy model Ronja Forcher on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan with Austrian actress #RonjaForcher during the shooting for #tigerzindahai ! 🖤❤ #SalmanKhan #BeingHuman #bollywood #YRF #AustriaDiaries A post shared by Salman Khan (WLSK Fanpage) (@welovesalmankhan) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Interestingly, Ronja features on the cover of the Playboy’s April issue where she reportedly poses nude.

Reports suggest that Ronja will be seen in the film, which is a sequel to Salman’s 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. The team of Tiger Zinda Hai recently wrapped up the Austria schedule of the shoot. Hollywood action director Tom Struthers, who has worked on films like The Dark Knight Rises and X-Men: First Class, is also working with the team of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Chinese star Zhu Zhu also makes her Bollywood debut with Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman and Katrina Kaif will again be seen together in the sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation.

