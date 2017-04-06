Same picture, different colours: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share pic from Mubarakan sets

As the shoot of Mubarakan approaches the end, the cast and crew of the flick have been sharing interesting pictures from the hectic shooting schedule.
Arjun Kapoor, recently shared a photo from the sets of the film with Anil Kapoor and the director Anees Bazmee in their Mubarakan avatar.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor wrote, “3 days for #Mubarakan wrap. We are coming on 28thJuly to entertain U all !!! @anilskapoor @aneesbazmee @ileana_official @athiyashetty #SnehaRajani #MuradKhetani #AshwinVarde #MubarkaninLondon”
The same picture was also posted by Anil with the caption, “Final chapters of the #MubarakanDiaries. 3 days to go! We will be all set to see you! #Mubarakan28thJuly.”
The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28.
