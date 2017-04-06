 Same picture, different colours: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share pic from Mubarakan sets | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Same picture, different colours: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share pic from Mubarakan sets

The shooting of Mubarakan is about to be wrapped up and stars Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have shared a picture - in different colour tones - from the sets. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2017 11:38 IST
ANI
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor work together in Mubarakan.

As the shoot of Mubarakan approaches the end, the cast and crew of the flick have been sharing interesting pictures from the hectic shooting schedule.

Arjun Kapoor plays a Sikh in Mubarakan.

Arjun Kapoor, recently shared a photo from the sets of the film with Anil Kapoor and the director Anees Bazmee in their Mubarakan avatar.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor wrote, “3 days for #Mubarakan wrap. We are coming on 28thJuly to entertain U all !!! @anilskapoor @aneesbazmee @ileana_official @athiyashetty #SnehaRajani #MuradKhetani #AshwinVarde #MubarkaninLondon”

The same picture was also posted by Anil with the caption, “Final chapters of the #MubarakanDiaries. 3 days to go! We will be all set to see you! #Mubarakan28thJuly.”

The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you