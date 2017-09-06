Samiksha Bhatnagar: I am a newcomer, but Bobby [Deol] sir never treated me like one

Samiksha Bhatnagar was always keen on acting in films. Television, according to her, happened by chance and she went on to do shows such as Ek Veer ki Ardaas... Veera, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Uttaran till she got the opportunity to be a part of Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls (2015). Though it was just a cameo, the actor didn’t lose hope and kept the belief that she would make it to the big screen in a substantial role. And her wish came true, when she bagged the role opposite Bobby Deol in Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut, Poster Boys releasing this week.

“Coming from Dehradun to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a film actor wasn’t easy. So I was waiting for the right offer. Soon I started getting substantial work on TV. The support that I got from my TV stint was overwhelming. But I was still dreaming of films and auditioned for various characters,” she says.

Actor Samiksha Bhatnagar plays Bobby Deol’s wife in Poster Boys.

All praise for Bobby and Shreyas and the support they gave her, Samiksha says, “With just a cameo in a film and few TV shows in my bio, I was a newcomer, yet Bobby and Shreyas sir never treated me like one. They made me comfortable in the best way possible.”

The actor adds that while Shreyas gave her the liberty to perform, she learned quite a few things from Bobby too. “Shreyas sir gave me the brief and told me what he wanted from the character. From Bobby sir, I learned how to stay humble and grounded. He also told me to not think about anything else, but to understand my character well and to perform the way I want to. He even praised me saying that I made the character of Surajmukhi look real,” adds an excited Samiksha.

The film also stars Sunny Deol and Sonali Kulkarni.

Asked if she would give up the small screen considering that she is doing a mainstream film, the actor says, “TV has become an important part of my life. The challenges of learning dialogues everyday within a short span, shooting non-stop, avoiding retakes as much as possible to save time helped me grow as an actor. I now enjoy doing TV as well. As an actor it wouldn’t be wise on my part to say no to good roles in any medium that comes my way.”

