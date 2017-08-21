Sana Khaan turns 30 today, but still misses her childhood birthday parties

Actor Sana Khaan, who is in a happy space, both professionally and personally, is excited as she turns 30 today. Sharing her plans for the day, she says, “I am looking forward to spending time with my family, and my friends are planning something special for me. But I feel birthdays should not be the only occasion for everyone in the family to come together- instead every day should be celebrated.”

Sana, who stars in the recently-released film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, recalls with fondness the way she celebrated her birthdays as a child. “In your childhood, everything is more real. The biggest change between then and now is that I wasn’t allowed to go out with my friends as a teenager! My friends used to come over with their parents to my place. Also, as you grow older, everything becomes about impressing your friends and outdoing each other in terms of the scale of your parties. Childhood parties consisted only of simple things such as wafers, chocolates and other eatables. That’s the one thing I miss the most!”

While many have a list of presents they hope to receive from their near and dear ones on their special day, Sana says that there are much more important things one should wish for. “I never wish for materialistic things. For me, being happy and satisfied with my life is much more important, because there’s no limit to material desires. With each passing year, you should try and become a better person.”

