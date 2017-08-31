Sana Khan: I haven’t reached that stage where I can choose films

Sana Khan might not have worked in too many films in her career spanning almost a decade, including both regional and Hindi films, but she made sure that her presence was noticed in whichever project she took up.

Sana, who has acted in films such as Jai Ho (2014), Wajah Tum Ho (2016) and recently released Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says that there was a time when her career went through a low phase. However, this didn’t deter her.

“After Jai Ho, the next year was a complete lull. I didn’t know what was happening or what to do because things were just not moving. I had signed Tom Dick and Harry Returns but that wasn’t going on the floors and got delayed for a year, so obviously I didn’t want to waste time. I started asking for work. Meanwhile, Wajah Tum Ho came my way and took off and I regained confidence,” says Sana, who shot to fame after she appeared on reality show Bigg Boss season 6 in 2012.

Having worked in Telugu and Tamil films before she made her debut as a lead in Bollywood, Sana feels that the fate of the film is eventually decided by the audience. But she is clear that she won’t sign anything and everything that comes her way.

“I should at least get the conviction that it’s the right concept and people would enjoy watching it and that’s what I do. It’s not a conscious decision that I will do one film a year because I haven’t reached that stage that I can choose films,” says Sana.

You have to be seen by filmmakers to get more work. You can’t get better while sitting at home and doing nothing.”

The actor adds that she never felt ashamed of going out and asking for work. “You have to be seen by filmmakers on-screen to get more work and there’s nothing better than acting that I can do. With projects, I know I can better myself. But you need work in hand to get there. You can’t get better while sitting at home and doing nothing.”

Sana rubbishes the idea that an actor likes to stay in the limelight irrespective of what they are doing. “A lot of my friends tell me that you have to learn to get manipulative and you can’t always give straight forward, in-your-face answers. But I feel that if I say anything to the media or people I meet and I have no work to back me, I would look stupid,” she says.

