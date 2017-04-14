Sana Khan on bold roles: No parent wants to see their daughter stripping on-screen

Sana Khan’s bold scenes with Gurmeet Choudhary in the 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho might have been appreciated by the audience, but the actor says that it wasn’t easy for her to convince her mother about why she was doing such scenes.

“I belong to a very conservative family,” says Sana. “Though I’m a very broad-minded girl, I don’t think any parent would appreciate their daughter stripping on-screen. Even for other [female actors], I don’t think their mothers will be sitting, clapping and hooting when the daughter is doing a bold scene in a film. Of course, it’s not a comfortable place to be in,” says Sana, adding that at the same time, parents do understand acting as a profession and they know these things are common in the industry.

“My mum took a very long time to understand and accept this. But eventually, she understood that my film was releasing soon, so she didn’t put any pressure on me,” adds the 29-year-old Sana.

Her mother was so concerned, Sana recalls, that she even met the director of Wajah Tum Ho and asked him if there was a scope to snip the bold scenes. “She asked my director why he made me do all this on-screen. He tried explaining to her that there are people who are financing the film, so it’s not a director’s fault or decision,” shares the actor, who shot to fame when she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 6.

Despite her mother’s objections to the bold scenes in the film, Sana says that she had no choice, because “when we sign a film, we agree to be part of the script”. She adds that she was a little “scared” during the shoot of that particular scene, which showed the lead characters making love. Sana says, “I made sure that only my director, cameraman and one trolley guy was present there, and everybody else was out. My director even used to laugh, saying, ‘You’re not fit for your genre and you can never do erotic scenes.’”

