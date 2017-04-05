Sanam Teri Kasam’s Harshvardhan Rane gearing up for action film

Harshvardhan Rane, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, has signed an action movie. “I will share details in sometime. But right now, I am looking forward to this lovely phase in my life, where I am getting a lot of warmth from the industry and really looking forward to the next couple of films,” said Harshvardhan.

The actor, who has joined hands with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to stop animal cruelty, finds it weird to see the way animals are killed for the fashion industry. “Fashion is supposed to be fun, but killing animals for fashion is definitely not fun. I connect with the cause as I am also a living being. And to know that animals are skinned alive for leather is wrong. People in the leather industry look for the cheapest way to kill animals like drowning the animal or hitting them hard on their head with some heavy object or suffocation. I feel weird even thinking about it,” said the actor.

He emphasised on the need to look for an alternative form of animal leather. “We are killing a living thing just so that we can wear it? I think fake leather is also beautiful and lasts longer. All I am saying is that if you like wearing leather stuff, put in some extra effort and explore the market. Take on fake leather and stop being part of this cruelty,” he urged people.