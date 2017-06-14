Sanjay Dutt got emotional, cried after hearing Bhoomi’s script: Writer Raaj Shaandilya

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, Bhoomi, is making noise for all the right reasons. It is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Dutt, who will be seen on the celluloid after a huge hiatus, will reprise the role of a father in the film.

According to the sources, director Omung Kumar and producer Sandeep Singh and Bhushan Kumar had a tight deadline for the film, even when they were looking for a writer. On meeting writer Raaj Shaandilya, who had earlier written scripts only in the comedy genre, they decided to sign him for Bhoomi and get things moving. Even though Raaj had a record of writing 625 scripts approximately, Dutt wasn’t too sure of him, when he was told that Raaj was penning the script for Bhoomi.

Actor Sanjay Dutt in conversation with writer Raaj Shaandilya, who has penned the script of Bhoomi.

“Much to Dutt’s surprise, Raaj completed the script in two months. On hearing the script, Dutt was very impressed by all the hard work put in by Raaj,” informs the source.

Sharing the moment when he narrated the script to Dutt, an elated Raaj shares that he had given 15 hours a day to complete the project. “Dutt saab once told me that a writer can write anything and so, I was working day in and out. After listening to the script [I wrote], he cried and hugged me tightly and, it was then he got confident about me. I am very thankful that I got such a wonderful opportunity to write a melodrama script for him,” says Raaj adding that “Dutt is a very genuine person in real-life and even gave his inputs for some of the scenes.”

Other than writing scripts for popular comedy shows on TV, Raaj had also written dialogues for films such as Welcome Back (2015) and Freaky Ali (2016).

