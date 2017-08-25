Sanjay Dutt miffed over wife Maanayata’s swimsuit picture on Instagram?

There is nothing wrong in sharing our life on social media and just like us our stars also love sharing their whereabouts on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. And actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata, who has more than 478k followers on her Instagram account, keeps sharing all her life events on the social media page. And according to a leading tabloid, her husband Sanjay is upset over some of the pictures that she has shared on the page.

In one of her vacation pictures shared on Instagram, Maanayata is seen wearing a red one-shouldered swimsuit with cutout details and no doubt she looks stunning in it. But perhaps her husband doesn’t like her to share such images in the public domain and therefore expressed his displeasure on the same.

These pictures were brought to Sanjay’s notice by his friends and since then Maanayata has been very careful with all that she has been sharing on her page.