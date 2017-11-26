Sanjay Dutt on his biopic: I have not had an easy life, I have made way too many mistakes

Amid a line-up of several big-ticket biopics being made on Bollywood stars, sportspersons, and other public figures, Rajkumar Hirani’s film on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, continues to be the most anticipated. Set for a March 2018 release, tentatively titled Sanju, and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the biopic will bring before the world, interesting chapters from the eventful life of the troubled superstar. Drug abuse, death of first wife Richa Sharma, and imprisonment for illegal possession of weapons – there is a lot Sanjay has been through, but the 58-year-old has decided to put it all behind him.

Was he comfortable with a biopic being made out of his life? Sanjay replies, “I have not had an easy life. I have made way too many mistakes, and I want youngsters to really learn from it. So, if you ask me, it was definitely worth telling my story, because I want it to make a difference to the generation today.”

They are the world to me! Thank you @htbrunch for this fun shoot with Shahraan and Iqra. A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

The actor shares a great rapport with director Rajkumar Hirani, having worked on the Munnabhai series with the latter, and he says even though he didn’t recommend a lot of names, actor Ranbir Kapoor seemed perfect for the part. “Only he can do justice to a film like this. [Also] I feel he slightly has got the same nose as mine,” Sanjay laughs.

So, did he share any anecdotes from his life with Ranbir? “No, not to Ranbir but I did share everything in detail with Raju, who would have explained it to Ranbir, who is one of the finest actors today. He has worked so hard — from the makeup to the performance. I am sure he’ll do a fantastic job,” says Sanjay, recently seen in Bhoomi.

How much of his life would the film capture? “You can’t write or show my whole life in three hours. So, Raju has taken beautiful parts from it, and combined them into a film,” the actor signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more