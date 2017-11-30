 Sanjay Dutt shares adorable old picture with parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sanjay Dutt shares adorable old picture with parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis

Sanjay Dutt shared an old picture from his youth with his father Sunil and mother Nargis Dutt.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2017 17:46 IST
Sanjay Dutt believes his parents made him what he is.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was extremely close to his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, took a trip down memory lane and shared a lovable picture with them.

The Bhoomi star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of the three of them together.

They made me what I am today!! Miss you Mom and Dad ❤ #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption that read: “They made me what I am today!! Miss you Mom and Dad #throwbackthursday”

On the work front, the 58-year-old will next be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Apart from this, a biopic on Sanjay is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and has Ranbir playing the titular role of Bollywood actor.

