Sanjay Dutt shares adorable old picture with parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis
Sanjay Dutt shared an old picture from his youth with his father Sunil and mother Nargis Dutt.bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2017 17:46 IST
Asian News International
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was extremely close to his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, took a trip down memory lane and shared a lovable picture with them.
The Bhoomi star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of the three of them together.
Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption that read: “They made me what I am today!! Miss you Mom and Dad #throwbackthursday”
On the work front, the 58-year-old will next be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
Apart from this, a biopic on Sanjay is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and has Ranbir playing the titular role of Bollywood actor.
