Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Salman Khan to get together for KJo’s aborted project

What was meant to be a Karan Johar-Salman Khan project can now be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Salman film. We are talking about the screen adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s bestselling novel, the Immortals Of Meluha. After Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan walked out of the film titled, Shuddhi, Salman was signed in 2014. But later, there was buzz that he opted out even as Salman said he was “thrown out”. News of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt being on board did the rounds, but the film was eventually stalled.

Now, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali has acquired the filming rights of Tripathi’s book, he has also approached Salman. Apparently, Salman has agreed, provided Bhansali directs the film.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was earlier supposed to direct the film based on Amish Tripathi’s book.

Bhansali shared a troubled relationship with Salman ever since they fell out over Shah Rukh Khan’s casting in Devdas (2002). They did patch up for Saawariya (2007; Salman had a small role in Ranbir Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer), but lately, have made a concerted effort to clear their differences, and work together in a hand-chosen project.

Salman Khan worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films such as Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

One wonders how this would affect the already troubled Bhansali-Johar relationship. The two have altercated in the past and said unflattering things about each other in the press. Also, the move might weaken Johar’s chances of working with Salman.

