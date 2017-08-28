Sanjay Nirupam plans march to Amitabh Bachchan’s house, Mumbai cops serve Cong leader a notice

Mumbai Police have served a notice under the Criminal Procedure Code to Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, who was planning a march to actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in suburban Juhu.

Nirupam had demanded that Bachchan support the ongoing film workers’ strike and stop shooting of the projects he is currently involved in. But as the Congress leader hadn’t taken permission from the city police, police served him a notice under section 149 of the CrPC, warning him against causing any “law and order problem”.

Amitabh Bachchan during the press conference of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9th season which will start from August 28. (PTI)

“As a precautionary measure we served him notice. But till late in the evening nobody had turned up at Bachchan’s house,” said Sunil Ghosalkar, senior police inspector of Juhu police.

