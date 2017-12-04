Sanya Malhotra wants to flaunt her dancing skills with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho

Dangal star Sanya Malhotra, who recently wrapped work on Ritesh Batra’s Photographer in Mumbai, is all set to play the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho.

Sanya, who made her film debut in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, said at a press statement that she is curious about new experiences with a film that will also her to showcase dancing skills.

Directed by Amit Sharma, who has helmed over 1000 ad films, Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news.The Google Reunion ad and a short film for Kashmir tourism are the most famous ads by Amit, who made his feature film debut with the Arjun Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Tevar in 2015.

The film rolls towards January-end in Delhi with a three-month schedule.

